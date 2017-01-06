Letters to the Editor, January 2017: homelessness

People in Denver are ignoring the facts: homelessness is caused by gentrification of low income neighborhoods, rising housing costs, loss of living-wage jobs, loss of pension benefits, lack of health care coverage and a striking decrease in federally-built housing since 1970. Housing became a commodity and the Federal government has largely bowed out of building housing. For our citizens made homeless by these causes, it’s move along to where?

Here’s what the homeless face in shelters as they presently exist:

- Sleeping on mats on the floor inches away from other people.

- Noise levels that prevent sleep—how can I sleep with 40 people snoring?

- People moving around during the night interrupting sleep.

- Risk of disease transmission—colds, flu, other communicable diseases. (For our homeless citizens, getting sick can have life-and-death consequences.)

- Shelters are segregated by sex and don’t service transgender folks. Couples can’t stay together at the same shelter.

- Shelters don’t have storage space for the belongings of the homeless. How can we ask a homeless person to abandon his/her belongings in order to enter a shelter?

- Many shelters are religious and impose their beliefs on the homeless.

- Homeless are awakened and transported to a day shelter or kicked out to the street at an early hour: 6a.m. when winter temps are the lowest.

- Shelters don’t accept people with alcohol or drug problems and can’t address mental health issues.

- The extra beds the Mayor claims exist are emergency spots in hallways, closets, etc.

So my question to you: would you stay in a shelter if you were homeless, or would you opt to form a small group for protection and live on the street? The Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

We need real housing, not criminalization, for our homeless citizens. That gives them respect, dignity and a chance to get back on their feet. Call your city councilperson to end the Camping Ban, build city-owned housing, provide parking lots for tent camping and make the Mayor meet his promise to facilitate tiny home communities in Denver.

Dianne Thiel

Editor's note: our reader offered her email address to those wishing to follow up: aglee668@indra.com.