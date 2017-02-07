Letters to the Editor, February 2017: homelessness & Trump

In response to the January Letter to the Editor regarding homelessness:

The letter to the editor regarding homelessness is thoughtful and empathetic, but lacking insightful perspective and realistic solutions. Absent its negative connotation, gentrification is a dynamic process of turnover that benefits communities. Properties that languished in disrepair are suddenly fixed and improved, low-income residents are encouraged to improve their economic conditions through job training and seeking employment with higher pay. Rising housing costs can actually be a positive for those who own the properties. For those who rent, a cogent solution is available via a city council ordinance for temporary (3-5 year) rent control. Your comments on loss of pension benefits and health care coverage are questionable and probably cannot be supported by valid data.

You pose the question that homeless citizens “…should move along to where?” Actually, they should move back to where they came from. It’s no secret that a lot of them came to Denver for the pot. They can smoke weed without getting arrested, and they commit crimes to acquire the money to pay for it. They have no incentive for self-improvement and the consumption of marijuana makes them feel, “hey dude, we don’t care”.

Your comments on homeless shelters do not elicit much sympathy. Sleeping on a mat in a warm shelter is certainly better than sleeping under a viaduct in the cold. Disease transmission in a shelter? How about passing around a joint? And what about the disease foisted upon the public by urination and defecation in public places and private properties, such as business vestibules? Couples can’t sleep together and transgender folks lack services. If we don’t have enough money to support services for normal folks, can we justify sexpenses for aberrant conduct and for those who comprise less than one percent of the population? As for those with alcohol and drug problems, they should be in treatment facilities, not in shelters. Your comment about religious shelters imposing beliefs on the homeless is beyond the pale. A little religion for these people couldn’t hurt. It might actually help them realize that there is more to life than self-indulgence and harmful behavior. It would be better to express a little appreciation to those who do the work of God and community.

Most people would be glad to chip in for suitable housing at taxpayer expense, if there’s hope of betterment for the community and the supported residents—meaning an end to camping on the streets and making attempts to become productive citizens who might pay back the gracious citizens. Unfortunately, the experience of cities like San Francisco says otherwise. The misguided attitudes of well-meaning, charitable citizens in that once-elegant city have made it an abominable place to live. Having been identified as hospitable to the homeless, they kept coming from all corners of the country and turned the inner city into a veritable outhouse, occupied by bums, vagrants, purse-snatchers and aggressive panhandlers. Rather than ending the camping ban, we should tell the mayor and city council to visit the outhouse of the West Coast to get a glimpse of what will happen in Denver if left up to those who are clueless.

- Walt Heidenfelder

Dear Mr. Eason,

I'm sure that your Editor's Note in the January edition was intended to be a balanced, healing attempt to bring community together, in spite of the election results. But you don't seem to understand that this country, and our communities, will never be the same as they were before a racist, misogynistic, homophobic, lying opportunist with absolutely no compassion for humanity was elected to our highest office. A person who supports the Russian government over our intelligence agencies and the best interests of the American people.

I don't want to know my neighbors if they supported this despicable person for President. Because, if they did vote for him, they voted for the oppression of any person that is not a white, rich old man. These neighbors are racist, they are homophobic, they are misogynistic. They are the stuff that created Hitler's Germany.

We now have three right-wing generals in cabinet positions, his [Trump’s] children sitting in on security briefings while they do business with foreign countries, billionaires all, chomping at the bit to raid the government coffers the likes of which we've never seen, while they take away healthcare and security from the old, the poor, the young. Who is now paying for his "wall"? And who will get rich by building it? No surprises there.

I can't go on because my heart is breaking. Therefore, I am deeply offended by your Editor's Note. Not for what it said, but for what it didn't say. The media had a great deal to do with the destruction we are now witnessing. Therefore, it is incumbent upon you, and your fellow journalists, to report the facts. And the facts are that any person that supported what is going on is not worth knowing. Self interest, on all fronts, is not a good way to run a country that used to be the land of opportunity.

- Gail Sykes