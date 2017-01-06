Publisher's Note: Community Journalism Symbiosis

By now, you’ve undoubtedly heard the hoopla over “fake news”—the practice of creating, sharing and perpetuating falsehoods predominantly across social media platforms. By its very definition, fake news is fast and unverified. Community journalism, on the other hand, is slow, deliberately crafted neighborhood news written by professionals.

Therefore, solid community journalism takes resources, effort and time to produce. In short, it costs money to provide community content to readers. When provided for free, that means such content must be underwritten by someone to exist. In the case of our community papers, those underwriters are local businesses counting on our readership’s patronage. For readers, supporting local businesses means getting access to neighborhood news that’s increasingly scarce to come by.

Here’s the tricky part. To maintain journalistic integrity, we can’t promise positive coverage to our advertisers despite their generous support. If you’ve got something happening at your business, we’ll try our best to cover it, however, the standard for editorial inclusion in our papers must be newsworthiness. Anything less is a recipe for reader drop-off. But, sometimes newsworthy subjects are controversial. I am not the first publisher threatened by an advertiser after an investigative piece revealed unflattering aspects of their organization.

So, our local businesses support the very existence of our community papers knowing full well there is no “quid pro quo” for doing so. Why? Because these local businesses gain visibility for their brands, services and products to a desirable demographic. Such business owners are modeling entrepreneurial citizenship.

In community journalism there is a symbiotic relationship between advertisers and readers. “Buy Local” isn’t just a trite slogan. It means before hopping on your computer to shop online, consider hopping in the car or on your bike instead. Spend money in your own neighborhood. After all, the vibrancy of local shopping districts plays a huge role in making neighborhoods great places to live.

Just the other day one of our stalwart local advertisers found himself taking a print to be framed at a big box store. He describes having an “ah ha” moment and having the framing done instead at a local shop down the street from his own business. Here was a local small business owner realizing even he was lacking a “buy local” mentality.

The new year often compels us to think about breaking old habits in favor of more positive ones. This is your chance to start 2017 with a resolution to buy locally so our neighborhoods and community news continue to thrive.