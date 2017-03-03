People of South Denver: Janice Spearman

Growing up in Indianapolis in a large family, Lincoln Elementary School Principal Janice Spearman never doubted that education would offer a passport to a bigger world.

“My parents were just high school graduates and education was very important,” she says. “My mother was very adamant that we would go to college. She thought teachers were wonderful, so my sister and I became teachers.”

× Expand Janice Spearman with a group of her Lincoln Elementary students. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

After earning undergraduate and Master’s degrees in education from Indiana University, Spearman taught elementary school in Indianapolis for two years, got married and relocated with her husband to Saudi Arabia, where she taught at an international school in Riyadh for three-and-a-half years.

“For a country girl from Indiana, it was quite a learning experience,” she says. “My husband is an IT person and he was with a company installing computers with the Ministry of Planning. After that, we went to Kenya for six months. I went to Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast. If you leave the politics out of it, people are wonderful and love Americans. They were so interested in us and what we thought about their countries. It really formed the person I am.”

The couple then relocated to Denver, where Spearman taught at John Amesse Elementary School in Montbello for a few years. In the mid-1980s, her husband’s computer business failed during the economic downturn and the couple moved to Fairfax County, Virginia, where her husband took a job with the company he worked for in Saudi Arabia. Spearman gave birth to her second son and eventually taught for three years.

“We were there during the Gulf War, when lots of things were put in place because of concerns about terrorism,” she says. “Schools were on constant lockdown.”

Returning to Denver with her family in 1993, Spearman worked at Park Hill Elementary, got her Principal Licensure and, in 1996, became principal of University Park Elementary.

“That was at the end of busing and University Park had been paired with Columbine Elementary in Northeast Denver,” Spearman says.

In 1999, she was asked to become principal of Columbine, a failing school. “Turning a school around means getting the right people and understanding that it takes time and money,” she says. “I couldn’t get the teachers from University Park to come because they had started off at struggling schools and didn’t want to go back, but we had great student teachers at University Park who needed jobs. The UPark teachers said I could send my teachers over and they’d help them with strategies, informally mentor them. So I had about seven student teachers that the UPark people had trained and hired them for Columbine.”

The supportive relationships kindled between the University Park teachers and the new teachers at Columbine proved a winning approach.

“I took a risk and found that just-starting-out teachers, given the right support, have passion and energy,” Spearman says. “They may do a lot of crying, but there’s that determination to do what they need to do.”

Spearman took advantage of a resource available to the district called the “Success for All” reading program. “They had consultants who came in and trained the teachers,” she says. “They assessed the children every six weeks and placed them based on their reading. If you had a fifth grader reading at first-grade level, we had a program where third, fourth and fifth-grade students who couldn’t read were grouped together.”

Improving reading and discipline became the central focus. “90 minutes every day, everything stopped, and everyone taught reading,” Spearman says. “Columbine was 99 percent free-and reduced-lunch and had a lot of turnover, but we rewarded children for progress every six weeks. We gave trophies, medals, we had parties. We implemented a character-education program with goal setting because we had a lot of behavior problems. We had a reading, writing and math coach.”

It came down to creating a new culture offering kids immediate rewards for hard work. “Kids would say they wanted to come to the party,” Spearman says. “So we’d talk about what you need to do. We also tutored before and after school and had Saturday school. Because we were one of the lowest schools in the state, we qualified for all these grants and I paid our classroom teachers—who were paying back their college loans working at K-Mart and other places for $10 an hour—$25 an hour to tutor. On Fridays, we played basketball, but if kids didn’t do their tutoring they couldn’t come. It was quite a journey.”

The journey included fostering empathy for children facing problems at home. “Some kids are in survival modes and have a different set of needs and values,” Spearman says. “I remember we were about to take the CSAPS and one of my kids of several kids in this home stayed with a great aunt in her early 80s. They had a SWAT team come in because somebody was dealing drugs and the kids came in telling us and then we want them to take this test! But we tried to make school a safe, focal place. We made the news because we grew kids so much with this team of winning teachers; it was inspiring. But, I was at school seven days a week.”

After five years turning Columbine around, Spearman served as assistant area superintendent and instructional superintendent for DPS before becoming principal at Lincoln Elementary in 2010. “In 2002, Lincoln only had about 125 students, a lot of them free-and reduced-lunch,” Spearman says. “It was not a school that many middle class people chose for their children. The principal at the time was searching for a hook because after busing, parents wanted hooks like HGT, expeditionary learning, language, etc., and decided on Montessori. The plan was approved in 2003.”

Today, Lincoln Elementary enrolls 360 students in Montessori and traditional programs. “The Montessori [and traditional] teachers are stellar. My strength is in finding and keeping outstanding people, providing them with the tools they need to be successful and encouraging them when they get overwhelmed. I’ll ask, ‘Do you need a sub today? What can I do to relieve some stress for you?’”

She continues to support teachers by setting clear expectations for student behavior. “I don’t berate children, I don’t scream at them, but I’m firm. I love them; I tell them that. If you can get the behavior problems out of the classroom, teachers can teach. We have kids who come down here and work, if needed, and teachers aren’t afraid that if they send them I will think they’re incompetent teachers.”

Spearman has worked hard to encourage children enrolled in the Montessori and traditional programs to mix more. “Our upper classes recently went to the stock show together,” Spearman says. “We’re trying to provide more opportunities like that. A lot of them live next door to each other. And on our PTSA, both sets of parents are very involved, not just the Montessori people running the PTSA, as they were when I first came.”

Lincoln’s annual fall festival last year drew some 800 people over the course of the day, an event Spearman speaks of with pride. “We have so many kids come back to us after they’ve gone to middle school,” she says. “We hear about how well they’re doing and we have lots of families with two, three kids here.”

But excellent public schools don’t just happen, Spearman insists. “We need to fund our schools!” she says. “We have such an educated population in Colorado, but we are at the low end of funding, nationwide—Why? Education is central to improving your life; I’m a perfect example of that. The reality is, educated people don’t go to jail. We have to help people understand that it is to everyone’s advantage to fund our schools.”

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community who is contributing in extraordinary ways and might make a good subject for this column, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.