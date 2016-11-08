Project Homeless Connect urges empathy as struggles with homeless intensify

“I have a homeless man … who has made his home … next to my garage. I ‘kicked him’ out last year but he’s been back and totally moved in this year.” This post on Nextdoor.com, the neighborhood social networking site, cited complaints with the trash, drug use and the increasing aggressiveness of an unwanted “guest.” It ended with a plaintive, “What can I do?”

This post generated more than 50 replies, some with similar stories, ranging from anger, “Spray them with a garden hose,” to sympathetic, “People may be homeless, transient, addicted, mean, aggressive or annoying. But they are never ‘scum.’” Several lamented the inability of the police to curb the problem. A few asked how they themselves could have an impact on homelessness in Denver.

× Expand Sara Hertwig Photo by Sara Hertwig.

A point-in-time survey of homelessness in the seven-county metro area, conducted last January, counted 5,467 homeless people; 66 percent are found in the City and County of Denver. Most experts believe the number is much higher. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, the top causes of homelessness among families are lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty and low wages. Among individuals, the causes are lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty, mental illness/lack of needed services and substance abuse/lack of needed services.

11 years out, it’s clear former Mayor John Hickenlooper’s “10 Year Plan to End Homelessness” didn’t succeed.

“By virtue that it didn’t come close to ending homelessness in 10 years, it points out the depth of the problem,” said District 6 City Councilman Paul Kashmann, vice chairman of the City Council committee that deals with homelessness.

A 2015 report from the Denver Auditor’s Office blasted Denver’s Road Home for coming up short in its homelessness efforts. The City acknowledged the ongoing homelessness crisis in May of 2012, when City Council passed the Unauthorized Camping Ordinance, banning people from camping on public or private property, partly based on the administration’s promises of more resources for the homeless.

Property owners and businesses demanded the camping ban, arguing that homeless people frightened customers and tourists and trashed areas of downtown where they congregated. Homeless agencies and civil rights advocates contended the ordinance would simply force Denver’s homeless into neighborhoods and they cast doubt on the city’s promises to step up with resources. Both were correct.

Clearly neighborhoods—especially those closer to downtown, including Capitol Hill, Uptown and Washington Park—are encountering more homeless people, even while city resources have continued to increase.

“The City continues to be between a rock and a hard place. It’s not our intent to have people sleeping outdoors, but we have them,” said Angie Nelson, program administrator for Denver’s Road Home.

“Most people don’t see our work,” said Julie Smith, director of marketing and communications for Denver Human Services. In a recent interview, Nelson and Smith spent more than an hour describing relationships with a huge number of private agencies that supply direct services and other resources to Denver’s homeless population.

“Unlike a lot of cities … Denver works on a system where we fund and support our community partners,” Smith said. But she acknowledges the number of homeless is a growing and moving target, especially among women and families.

"[Numbers of] women [homeless] grow and grow, even though we’ve increased services 300 percent,” she said.

One annual effort the City and its partners stage is Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event to bring in public and private agencies to offer homeless people myriad services including medical checkups, clothing, housing information, a job fair and resume assistance, as well as Homeless Court to help them clear up petty offenses, such as curfew violations. This year’s event is Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Hundreds of volunteers will be paired with homeless individuals—more than 1,000 are expected—as personal guides through all the services.

“For the community, it’s a chance to get to know [the homeless] on a personal level, change perceptions and build empathy,” Nelson said.

For the long term, Mayor Michael Hancock is establishing the Office of HOPE (Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere), which he promises “will bring a coordinated and comprehensive approach to the policies, programs and projects along the full homeless-to-housing spectrum.”

More immediately, a new city facility will soon open in the Sun Valley neighborhood, a mostly industrial area just southwest of downtown.

“We’re purchasing the facility so the city can rethink how shelter is done. How do we treat individuals with dignity and respect? Make sure they have a place to store their belongings,” Smith said.

The full build-out of the facility is months—perhaps years—down the road, but it should be open to shelter some homeless men this winter. Several private agencies are also adding more shelter beds.

“There’s one solution to the problem, long-term,” Kashmann said. “Build housing. Provide services to help people be independent. Job training. Physical and mental health services. Everything we talk about has to do with the need for funding. And the community needs to look at its values. The measure of ourselves is how well we treat the least fortunate among us.”

District Three City Councilman Paul López agreed. He represents Sun Valley and chairs the Council committee on homelessness.

“Every neighborhood should be a neighborhood where we can have housing units,” López says.

He hopes part of a new multi-million dollar affordable housing fund recently authorized by City Council will be used for homeless housing.

For citizens wanting to know what they can do, there are practical ways in which to pitch in.

“Find the thing that suits you,” Nelson says. “Volunteer. Donate items to a specific homeless agency. It’s shocking how simple things like looking [someone] in their eye can make a difference in their day. We hear many times about how it makes people feel human and gives them strength to do what they need to do.”

For more information and ideas, visit tinyurl.com/hqkx2ce.