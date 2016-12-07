Senior Suggestions: avoiding winter spills

By Dr. Paul Ramsey

It can be easy to forget—when November has been a month of warm breezes and temperate weather—but as they say on Game of Thrones, winter is coming. Along with winter, we can sure expect that holiday season snow, slush, and ice. These weather conditions can make travel treacherous, and when you factor in holiday parties (and the eggnog consumed at them), you’ve got an increased risk of taking a spill.

Each year, 2.8 million seniors are treated for falls at emergency rooms across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. And falls are a common cause of traumatic brain injury and hip fractures.

At A Little Help, we’ve had members fall and suffer the repercussions for months. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal, trauma-related hospital admissions among seniors, according to the CDC. A fall, and the healing process that follows, can be physically grueling and can be even more damaging to the spirit.

But there are ways to avoid a fall, despite icy winter conditions. One of the first steps you can take to lessen the risk is in your own home, where ice collects on steps and railings, and poor visibility might hinder your ability to see. If you don’t already have a neighbor whose help you can enlist to clear your sidewalks, there are community resources to help you, including Volunteers of America and A Little Help. For other fall prevention help, like installing handrails, or putting down brightly-colored floor tape or non-stick treads on your floor in a dark area, organizations like A Little Help, Volunteers of America, and Seniors’ Resource Center can dispatch volunteers or tradespeople to do the installation.

Keeping fit, especially leg and core strength, can also help you avoid a fall or assist you in healing more quickly if you do fall. Attending fitness and wellness classes—like yoga and fitness classes at your local YMCA, Recreation Center, Power of Om on Colfax Avenue, Iyengar Yoga Center of Denver on South Broadway, Silver Sneakers or Pilates at The Corner Studio on 6th Avenue—help you keep core muscles strong, which helps you maintain balance if you’re walking in wintery conditions. If you’re looking for exercises that target specific muscles, consider making an appointment with a physical therapist who can tailor a program to your needs and body—facilities like ActiveRx specialize in helping seniors build strength.

Apparel matters, too. Weather-appropriate footwear can help you remain stable as you walk. Securely-laced shoes or boots with strong suction are your best defense against slipping on ice. Be especially careful if you’re using a walker or cane, which may have poor traction and may make you more prone to slipping.

The holidays bring opportunities to see old friends and celebrate together. With some preparation, you can arm yourself with the gift that keeps on giving: good health.

For additional resource material around falls and other safety issues, or more information on A Little Help and the other resources listed above, please visit alittlehelp.org or call our office at 720-242-9032.