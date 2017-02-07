Senior Suggestions: romance in the air

By Dr. Paul Ramsey

Sex isn’t a comfortable topic for many people. It’s often been something to be mentioned in hushed tones—or not mentioned at all. That was evidenced when my organization, A Little Help, held one of our Tough Talks centered around the topic of sex. Specifically, our panel focused on sexuality and seniors: gender identity, sexuality and changing the general thinking around why and whether seniors have sex. We only had 12 people show up. 12! And yet, we fielded requests for transcripts and videos of the panel. This proves there’s interest in the subject, but the embarrassment or taboo nature of sex convinced some people not to attend.

So now, as we approach Valentine’s Day, we’re broaching the topic again, this time in a way you can read privately. (Because we know you’re interested!)

Sex in the senior population is as much a health and wellness issue as heart disease or depression. One reason? There has been a huge uptick in STDs in the over-60 population—we’re talking a nearly 50 percent increase in new infections in seniors since 1996.

We’re seeing that uptick in large part because of the prevalence of medication like Viagra that specifically focuses on sexual performance, as well as a lack of education or conversation about the topic in the 60-plus crowd.

There are other challenges for seniors when it comes to sex. Some medications, like blood pressure medication, tend to reduce libido, and there are a number of diseases that make various aspects of sex more difficult as a person ages.

As Marvin Gaye famously sang, “Sexual healing, baby, it’s good for me." There are plenty of good reasons for a person to remain sexually active as he or she ages. Sex helps keep up good circulation and can help a couple remain close or survive rocky times in a long-term relationship. There is also significant research showing a healthy attitude towards sex and an active sex life correlate to higher levels of cognitive functioning. Sex is good for the aging brain. We also know treating sex as an out-of-bounds topic of conversation is not good for our emotional health and limits our ability to connect meaningfully with others.

Broaching the topic of sex with seniors (and people of every generation) may be uncomfortable, but it’s also a topic of great interest and relevance—and one you shouldn’t be afraid to discuss with your doctor. Sex is interesting, sexual desires are normal and healthy, and sex is a conversation topic we should embrace—and there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day to start talking about it.

Dr. Paul Leon Ramsey is a graduate of Denver South High School and the Iliff School of Theology. He is a resident of the University neighborhood and the married father of three DPS students. Paul is the pastor of Mayflower Congregational Church UCC in Englewood, and serves as the Executive Director of A Little Help, a nonprofit that connects neighbors to help seniors thrive. A Little Help provides rides to seniors, in addition to other services (720-242-9032).