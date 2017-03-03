Senior Suggestions: small steps to fight the SADs

There are times in late winter I wish the holidays took place a month later. If they did, we would be able to leave our lights up and our trees decorated for a month longer, and would only have to bear two months of winter storms and gray skies without cheer and carols.

But even if we came to a worldwide agreement to hold the holidays in January instead of December—probably just a little unrealistic—that still wouldn’t make up for the gloom and cloudiness of deep winter, which contributes to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in adults.

Luckily, here in Colorado, we experience warm, sunny days in the depths of the winter season, which can help dispel the effects of seasonal depression. But as any longtime Colorado resident knows, there are still often days, even weeks, where the chill and gloom of winter persist.

It’s normal to have days of sadness, especially as snowstorms make it harder to get out and engage socially with friends and family. But if those feelings linger, or if they’re coupled with a loss of energy, changes in appetite or a sense of exhaustion, they could be symptoms of SAD, a type of depression that cycles with the seasons and typically affects people in the winter. This condition is more prevalent for seniors who can be homebound due to frigid and slippery conditions.

The condition is caused by several factors: Vitamin D deficiency, a drop in serotonin (caused by a decrease in sunlight), or a disruption in normal sleep schedule (also caused by changing levels of sunlight). These factors make the condition easier to diagnose and treat than clinical depression because the condition is temporary.

One effective treatment of SAD is light therapy, in which a person sits in the sun or under an indoor sunlamp to take in the nutrients offered by sunlight. Translation: when those nice 65 degree midwinter days do strike, sit out on the porch and take in that Vitamin D! (You can also supplement your Vitamin D intake with oral vitamins if 65 still isn’t warm enough to bask outdoors.)

If you think you’re dealing with SAD, you should always go to a doctor—contact A Little Help at 720-242-9032 if you need a ride to your appointment—to seek treatment. Another way A Little Help can help is through companionship visits from our volunteers, who also happen to be your neighbors. In the meantime, take advantage of Colorado’s glimmers of sunshine every chance you get.

Dr. Paul Leon Ramsey is a graduate of Denver South High School and the Iliff School of Theology. He is a resident of the University neighborhood and the married father of three DPS students. Paul is the pastor of Mayflower Congregational Church UCC in Englewood, and serves as the Executive Director of A Little Help, a nonprofit that connects neighbors to help seniors thrive. A Little Help provides rides to seniors, in addition to other services (720-242-9032).