Senior Suggestions: thriving at home

By Dr. Paul Ramsey

In my line of work, I am constantly reminded of people’s desire to stay in their homes as long as practically possible (and, in many instances, longer).

There was a study done by AARP in 2011 which found that 87 percent of American seniors desire to stay in their homes as long as they choose. It may just be me and the circles I am in, but I rarely meet the other 13 percent. Almost every senior I encounter loves the independence and comfort of his or her home. There is a reason we chose our home, our backyard, our neighborhood, our favorite park and our local haunts.

One reason many of us choose to live where we live is to be part of the mix. Our family recently moved to the University neighborhood from Baker. A few weeks into unpacking and settling in, our doorbell rang. It was our new next-door neighbor. He has lived in his home for decades and wanted to talk to our six year old son about the balls that had become a constant presence in his backyard.

“Park, come with me,” he said to my son.

The three of us walked over to his gate. Instead of a lecture, our new neighbor pointed to a crate he had placed next to the gate.

“Park, you may need to stand on this to get the gate open, and sometimes it sticks, so pull hard!”

Our neighbor was happy to welcome Park, even praising him for playing outside so often that his sporting equipment was sailing into his backyard. Very few neighbors are actually the often-parodied “get off my lawn” neighbors. We love the idea of being a good neighbor and being part of the neighborhood.

Staying in our homes and in our neighborhood is important. We all want the comfort of home accompanied by the reality that our comfort will sometimes be pleasantly disrupted by the kids next door. However, the reality of aging in place can mean we may need help navigating this choice.

For seniors who are advancing in age, and for their adult children, it can be tough to recognize (and admit) when it is time for help.

Maybe an injury or surgery has rendered you unable to care for yourself at home as well as you would like to. Or perhaps you have noticed the immaculate home your father cared for is falling into disrepair. It’s not always easy to spot, but there are often signs a senior living at home needs assistance.

If you or someone you love needs some extra help to thrive at home, knowing some of the options available can help immensely. For the simple stuff, like rides to appointments or to the grocery store, A Little Help can certainly lend a hand. Our organization has big Service Saturday! events for yard and home chores, volunteer matches for snow removal, a great trusted list of providers, and most importantly, meaningful connections with neighbors of all ages. However, we are only A Little Help.

Sometimes, seniors’ needs are a bit more specialized, especially when it comes to healthcare. Thankfully, there are options. There’s the type of full-menu option that groups like InnovAge, Kaiser and Centura supply: outpatient, daytime facilities that provide a social outlet for seniors, as well as providing rehabilitation and wellness services. It’s a fairly comprehensive level of care that is a good option for seniors with a high level of health care needs.

For seniors who don’t need that comprehensive level of care, home health aides may be an option. Home health aides are trained to help with day-to-day tasks like bathing, dressing, or household chores, as well as with scheduling appointments and conducting basic health checks, like checking vital signs or tracking symptoms.

How does someone decide which option is best for their situation? Cost and location are a factor, of course. In pricing out home health aides, visit medicare.gov/homehealthcompare and search by ZIP code. Below are some examples of options that help seniors remain in their homes. This is not a comprehensive list of providers, but it is a good start. Some of these organizations are fee-based and some are free to seniors.

Basics

Volunteers of America, 303-297-0408. Handyman program, Meals on Wheels, congregate meals, Foster Grandparent Program.

Seniors’ Resource Center, 303-238-8151. Chore Services, window washing, light yard work, transition assistance, transportation, care management.

A Little Help, 720-242-9032. Transportation, help with technology, handiwork, snow shoveling, yard and home chores, friendly visits and walks, caregiver respite, cross-generational engagement.

Home Builders Foundation, 303-551-6721. Home modifications: ramps, bathroom accessibility, bars and rails, lifts

Jewish Family Services, 303-597-5000. Homemaking, laundry, grocery shopping, care management: assessment, coordination, counseling, advocacy.

Home Help

More help with activities of daily living at home, like bathing, dressing, eating, medication reminders, toileting, walks, housekeeping, laundry, cooking, shopping, transport, social accompanying, errands, respite and mail sorting.

Home Helpers, 303-777-7870.

Home Instead, 303-731-1316.

Synergy HomeCare, 303-756-9322.

JFS at Home, 303-750-4000.

In Home Care

Seniors’ Resource Center, 303-238-8151.

Home Health

More care, including skilled medical services, in addition to the services of home help.

Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, 303-698-2121.

InnovAge, 720-974-6030.

Stevens Home Care, 303-470-1921.

PASCO, 303-233-3122.

Kaiser Permanente, 303-338-4545.

Additional Options

Adult Day Programs:

InnovAge

Centura

Seniors Resource Center

Shared Housing:

Sunshine Home Share

Golden Girls Network

Silvernest

Palliative Care:

Colorado Visiting Nurse Association

Kaiser Permanente

* Most of these organizations also have mental health and wellness programs

Dr. Paul Leon Ramsey is a graduate of Denver South High School and the Iliff School of Theology. He is a resident of the University neighborhood and the married father of three DPS students. Paul is the pastor of Mayflower Congregational Church UCC in Englewood, and serves as the Executive Director of A Little Help, a nonprofit that connects neighbors to help seniors thrive. A Little Help provides rides to seniors, in addition to other services (720-242-9032).