Seniors Suggestions: driving and the “commander moment”

By Dr. Paul Ramsey

Not many things are tied together like our sense of independence and the freedom we experience behind the wheel.

During this past Super Bowl—when our Broncos wreaked havoc on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers—Audi debuted their commercial for the new R8. In this commercial entitled “The Commander,” a retired astronaut, now in his 80s, sits stoically in his easy chair, surrounded by the trophies of his past. It is clear he is longing for his past glory of traveling through space.

The Commander’s fortysomething son walks in the living room and says, “OK, Commander, come with me.” Father and son walk outside to the driveway where a gleaming Audi R8 is waiting like a rocket ready for takeoff. The son hands his father the key as David Bowie’s “Starman” accompanies the Commander’s revival.

As the astronaut sits behind the wheel, there are images and sounds directly correlating this experience with ones he remembers from his time in a spacecraft. The countdown, the knobs turning, the ignition, the rush of takeoff: all come together, melting time. The Commander is smiling now. He has freedom and adventure once again.

The commercial was one of the best of Super Bowl 50, full of poignant imagery. But I am sure the commercial’s discussion of this sensitive topic isn’t exactly how it tends to be handled by most adult children and their elder parents.

Driving and aging, always a hot topic, has been in the headlines lately in the Denver area. It’s a topic that can tear families apart if it isn’t dealt with thoughtfully, respectfully and candidly. That’s in part because, according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, Columbia University and the University of Michigan, seniors who give up driving are nearly two times more likely to suffer depression than their peers who continue driving. They are almost five times more likely to be admitted to a long-term facility and will see a 50 percent decrease in the size of their social circles over a 13-year period.

This research also tells us seniors will comprise 25 percent of all licensed drivers by 2025 but that 95 percent of seniors use medications that may impair driving.

The decision to give up the keys can be a difficult and isolating one, but there are resources for seniors who make the choice.

One of them is AARP, which offers driver safety courses and an online seminar called “We Need to Talk” (visit aarp.org and search “we need to talk”) which helps families broach the topic of “driving retirement” with a senior loved one.

Another resource is the Colorado Division of Aging & Adult Services (drcog.org/programs/area-agency-aging) which can help seniors locate ride services, among other things.

Third, the Denver Regional Mobility and Access Council (drmac-co.org) provides resources on transit options and personalized transportation consultation through their Transportation Information & Assistance Center (303-243-3113).

And, on a national level, the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center (nadtc.org) provides transportation-related resources and information.

Lastly, The organization I lead, A Little Help (alittlehelp.org), provides rides and resources to seniors in the Denver community.

It’s a delicate topic, but with respect, candor, and ongoing support, giving up the keys doesn’t have to be the end of an elder’s independence.

Dr. Paul Leon Ramsey is a graduate of Denver South High School and the Iliff School of Theology. He is a resident of the University neighborhood and the married father of three DPS students. Paul is the pastor of Mayflower Congregational Church UCC in Englewood, and serves as the Executive Director of A Little Help, a nonprofit that connects neighbors to help seniors thrive. A Little Help provides rides to seniors, in addition to other services (720-242-9032).