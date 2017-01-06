Senior Suggestions: New Year's resolutions, a time for newness

The holidays have passed, and with them, the season of celebration and overindulgence. The new year brings with it an urge for renewal, of wanting to make changes and set goals—and to really stick to them this year.

There are plenty of practical resolutions that can improve your life in 2017. You could consider cutting back on alcohol intake, which can hinder balance and cause falls in January’s ice and snow. You could vow to eat more healthfully or to exercise more—those are, of course, common resolutions among people, both young and old, and all can have positive implications on your life. They’re clear-cut, measurable resolutions.

But there are also resolutions that are less measurable and probably more important—resolutions dealing with happiness, mental health and wellness. Resolve to make yourself happy, to spend time in a way that feeds your spirit.

Maybe that means seeking connection with others in pursuit of a common interest—a book group, cooking club or walking group. A Little Help, the organization I lead that serves and is served by Denver-area seniors (and every other generation), can help seniors become more socially engaged in the community. We are just one of the many organizations in the Denver area that make social engagement part of a broader purpose. One of the greatest ways to make a connection is finding a cause you believe in and pitching in with a purpose. I know that the less time I focus on myself and the more I focus on making the world a better place, the more happy, contented and even joyful I am.

Maybe you want to dedicate your solo time to learning about something you’ve always been curious about, or to keeping your brain healthy and engaged. Is there an instrument you’ve always wished that you played? A language you’ve always wished that you spoke? Now’s the time.

Or, in 2017, maybe you’re looking to simply to carve out the time to reflect on where you’ve been and where you’re going. Resolve to tell your story, whether to a child or grandchild, or to a member of your local community. I was at a holiday party last month, listening to an A Little Help senior share her story of meeting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to a 12-year-old volunteer. Neither of them could have been more thrilled by the connecting experience. It was beautiful to witness.

The new year is a time for newness, whether that is tangible—new habits like healthy eating or daily exercise—or something less tangible, like a change in perspective; a worthwhile feat often easier said than done. No matter the resolution you decide to work toward, now—this season of goal-making, of resolve, of newness—is the time.