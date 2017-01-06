New Denver Waldorf volleyball coach leads team to first regional final appearance since 2010

Under the direction of Robert Houser, a newly appointed head coach, the 2016 Denver Waldorf School volleyball team completed an exciting and unexpectedly successful season by reaching the 1A regionals for the first time since 2010.

During the summer, the girls were told their previous volleyball coach would not be returning for another season. This stirred up some anxiety among the upperclassmen, particularly the two seniors, who remember a rocky freshmen year in 2013 where the coach had to be replaced and the team almost fell apart. Subsequently, there were three other volleyball coaches within a span of two years.

“I was so over changing coaches every year,” said senior Zoe Gustafson.

One month before school began, a coach for the Spartans surfaced. Houser, 24, who had recently graduated from Grand Canyon University, stumbled upon the position with help from his father and was offered the job. Houser grew up in Las Vegas and starred in volleyball in high school and college.

Houser’s father, John, moved to the Denver area in 2015 and last spring saw Waldorf’s online ad seeking a volleyball coach. The elder Houser, also with years of volleyball experience, convinced his son to apply. Houser was hired, and his father became the assistant coach.

Even with only nine girls on the team, the coaches were optimistic. After seeing the amount of athletic talent, Houser confidently told the girls that he would be able to take them to state tournament. Never mind that Waldorf had never reached state.

“Because he was young, he was able to not just talk about what he wanted us to do, but actually show us,” Gustafson said. “It was nice to have someone with real volleyball experience come in and say, ‘I’m ready to make you guys amazing.’ ”

Houser shaped the girls into strong and well-rounded volleyball players through well-structured drills and time spent perfecting technique.

“He set a standard so high that we were always reaching for it, not in a bad way, but in a motivating way,” sophomore Ava Ahalt said.

The team had a record of 8-4, when Bella Martin, one of two seniors, suffered a severe season-ending knee injury. Instead of losing hope, the team banded together and won five straight matches almost as a tribute to their fallen captain. The Spartans finished second in the 5280 League and second in their district tournament, qualifying for a regional tournament in Sterling. There they soundly lost both matches.

“After seeing the other teams play, I knew no matter what, it would be a hard two games,” Gustafson said. “We have the talent, but we were lacking the general varsity experience.”

With a sophomore nucleus and one junior returning, Houser is confidently looking ahead. In a season-concluding text to the players, he said, “I couldn't be more proud as a coach to have this team. I hope we continue to have success into our next year. I know at times I seem tough on you, but that's because I am tough on myself and want you girls to be the best you can be.”

Isabella Clark is in the 11th grade at the Denver Waldorf School and a member of the volleyball team.