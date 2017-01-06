Williams takes over as Glendale Raptors head coach

The goal for Dave Williams was always to be a head rugby coach, a call-the-shots guy, rather than a trustworthy assistant. He had filled the latter role as strength, skills and conditioning coach with the Glendale Raptors since 2008, leaving the team for stretches to perform those duties with the USA Men's National team as well. The career move Williams was hoping for finally came when the Raptors recently hired him as men's head coach.

“It's been a long time in the making...” Williams said. “But now this opportunity presented itself, and I'm going to grab it with both hands and run with it.”

× Expand An assistant no more. Dave Williams, a 10-plus-year coaching vet, takes over as head coach of the Glendale Raptors beginning in 2017. The season commences in January. Photo by Justin Purdy, Glendale Raptors. An assistant no more. Dave Williams, a 10-plus-year coaching vet, takes over as head coach of the Glendale Raptors beginning in 2017. The season commences in January. Photo by Justin Purdy, Glendale Raptors.

The Raptors acted quickly and opted for familiarity and a smooth transition by hiring Williams. The position of men's head coach became vacant when Andre Snyman resigned after four seasons. He cited business opportunities that would enable him to spend more time with his family when he stepped away in late October.

Two weeks later, Williams, 38, was hired to coach the Raptors, whose 16-game season in the Major Rugby Championship runs from January 28 to June 3.

“We had some qualified people that were interested,” said Mark Bullock, who started the Glendale Raptors and is director of rugby for the city of Glendale. “But number one, we wanted to maintain the continuity of our program. So, he was kind of the best to maintain that continuity, particularly because we're just about ready to start the season.”

“In a lot of ways, he fits the bill. He knows what we're all about. He understands the dynamics of the city, being a city sponsored sport. And he knows all of our players.”

Bullock said he has watched Williams grow as a coach, particularly in ways that have far less to do with rugby tactics and techniques and more with the game's more subtle, and vital, components.

“The most critical part of coaching is your interaction with your players and getting players to play together and communicating,” Bullock said. “And those are areas Dave has been developing over the years.”

Williams favors a fast-flowing, efficient and physically dominating style of rugby and has a tradition to uphold. Under Snyman, the Raptors finished second in the Pacific Rugby Premiership in 2014, and first in 2015 and 2016.

Fifteen Raptors players were on the PRO Rugby Denver Stampede team during its inaugural season earlier this year. Williams was an assistant coach on that team, but basically ran it when administrative matters pulled Snyman away.

Now, as head coach of the Raptors, Williams' duties and, more importantly, his responsibilities have a buck-stops-here finality.

“This will now be me as the head guy where all the answers come through me,” Williams said. “It basically comes down to me if we win or lose.”

“I've been in coaching for the last 10-11 years. I've learned off some great coaches in the world and in the U.S. I've used that knowledge, and I have my own philosophies of how the game should be played, how I want the game to be played. This will be my opportunity to really put my stamp on a team.”