University Park News & Views, October 2016

By Diana Helper

Yes, it is tricky at times to make progress, and sometimes we feel tricked by the folks in charge of city matters, but we have our ways. The trick is to treat with respect, be organized, thoughtful, persistent, work with your RNO, with INC, with your Councilfolks and find the right person to help you downtown (consult your crystal ball?). Often treats do arrive!

A treat in store for UPark folks is the annual UPCC Fall Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at UP School. Come at 6:30p.m. to be treated to happy chatting and yummy refreshments (thanks to STEM). At 7:00p.m. a lively talk on how to treat the emerald ash borer and replace bored trees! You’ll also greet new UP Pres. Debbie Harrington who’s done a grand job the past two years as VP, hear about the DenveRight plan and get Qs answered by Councilman Kashmann. You’ll also receive updates on zoning, traffic, parks, safety ... all that tricky stuff.

Another treat comes from the UPCC Mobility Committee: a survey to complete to pinpoint our own mobility trickery and treatment as we walk, bike, bus, drive or, at times, stand, staring at dangerous streets we have to cross. By the way, our best treat is a lovely neighbor whose morning walk goes by our house and he puts our newspaper (yes, a real one) up on the porch—thank you! The city is collecting mobility info, so we’ll be glad to treat them to it! Other RNOs could use this survey, too. Be our guest! Learn more: transportation@upcc.us.

Traffic still zooms along South Fillmore Street between East Evans Avenue and Buchtel Boulevard, and the neighbors are still working to alleviate this danger. Lots of kids live there. Rush hours are truly tricky. A treat we did get at last are “No Parking” signs where South Clayton Street and South Adams Street go through Prairie Park! Again, the treater was Valerie at Kashmann’s office and Amanda at Public Works.

A tricky situation along Buchtel Boulevard brought us running to ask “Whazzup?!” Parkway was torn up, machinery churning! These “additions” are heavy-duty driveways so mowers can get into the area from the boulevard to the trail (a treat for the crews). How long before folks treat these as parking places?

And, yes, we are still working on a natural plants prairie garden to treat you to a bit of beauty and info.

Now, carve your pumpkins, dress up your little superheroes, devils and angels, go easy on the treats, don’t lead a cow to the top floor of University Hall or tip over an outhouse.

As ever, if you have news/views of UP, please contact Diana Helper, chapinhelper@gmail.com, or 303-733-4902.