University Park News & Views, November 2016

By Diana Helper

Be ye thankful! November is full of opportunities: Halloween is over and you can eat the leftover candy. Then right away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, is All Saints Day when the sainted UPCC Board meets to plan the annual Holiday Sing and Sleigh Bells event which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4. If you have items for the board to discuss, please contact Debbie Harrington, president@upcc.us or 303-507-2652.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, arise at 2:00a.m. to “fall back” one hour—making it only 1:00a.m.! You get one more hour for the cam-pains and the TV promos for the snit-com, “The Clintrums,” and then the election will be OVER as of 7:00p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8! On Friday, Nov. 11, it’s Veteran’s Day, thanking those who fought in real battles of another sort.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:00p.m., please attend the DU/Neighbors meeting to hear about DU plans, construction, events and hold forth on any topics about DU that you’d like to discuss. Visit du.edu/communityvisitors for details. We thank the DU student volunteers who weeded Prairie Park and cleaned up a block of South University, and we promise to do more community projects.

Thursday, (Thanksgiving) Nov. 24, is the big day (except to turkeys) to be grateful to live in a city with strong neighborhood groups. When you may not feel as thankful for our city fathers as for our forefathers, remember that we can communicate through Councilpersons, neighborhood boards, INC (Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation), grass roots organizations and even city staff! For instance, Public Works helped plan UP’s Mobility Survey and the Prairie Park weeding was assisted by Parks Department staff who led the DU troops, showed them what is and is not a weed and provided gloves and trash bags.

Official word from Parks regarding those “driveways” that were suddenly constructed by Public Works at Fillmore, Cook and Madison Streets, connecting Historic Buchtel Boulevard Parkway with Historic Buchtel Trail, is they were required by ADA. UP is asking just how they will be of use, and for advance notice of such projects.

Be ye thankful that you can put off the December holiday rush for a month! Meanwhile, if you have news or views of UP, please contact Diana Helper, 303-733-4902 or chapinhelper@gmail.com.

Diana is a writer, singer, neighborhood and open space advocate—including being a creator the Buchtel Trail/Prairie Project—an INC delegate, and an active alumna of Oberlin College. She has written for The Profile over 30 years; she and her husband John are longtime UP residents.