Volunteerism unbound: volunteerism in and around Denver, November 2016

By Electa Draper

When Baby Boomers were growing up, the idea of community service was often associated with a judge’s sentence for a minor criminal misdeed. Service typically involved picking up trash along a roadside.

It was also a given in many families that kids did chores around the house and then were dispatched to shovel walks, mow lawns or rake leaves for old people or widows on the block. Schools had food drives and stockpiled canned goods for hungry people. Churches, synagogues and mosques ran their charities.

But volunteerism is on the rise—more sophisticated, ambitious and galvanized by the web and social media’s power to connect citizens and organizations with a common purpose. It’s never been easier for an individual to find amazing options and niches for service in ways that are more personally meaningful.

Guardian Angels at the 2014 People's Fair. Photo courtesy CHUN.

If you like dogs, go online and find a rescue or shelter group. If you especially like Chihuahuas, there is a Chihuahua rescue group near you. Or go to volunteermatch.org. It can help you sort out what you care about and where to sign up.

Volunteerism is now a given in the workplace, schools, congregations, neighborhoods, clubs, and virtually any kind of group gathering. In fact, volunteering experience is now seen as a must-have for college applications and professional resumes. Whatever the motivation, giving time and effort to help others increases one’s own happiness, according to reams of data produced by political scientists, sociologists, and psychologists—and per priests, rabbis, imams and pastors.

A Million Served

The Washington Street Community Center, a small nonprofit hub and intergenerational meeting place for neighborhoods in south central Denver, depends on volunteers, who have been the essential ingredient in serving a million locals during its nearly 50-year history.

Its mission is to cultivate meaningful community participation, says co-executive director Jolie Keitel. From serving lunch to seniors to teaching classes, the center relies on donated time and volunteers rely on this gathering place.

“There is this really interesting feeling you get when people depend on you. You really feel good about it. It’s better than spending Saturday on your couch,” Keitel says. “We have people who show up to volunteer once. Then they keep coming back. It’s a community of family relationships. It all starts with volunteerism. Our programming depends on volunteerism.”

Deep Roots of Volunteerism

Volunteering is a basic human impulse. The word “volunteer,” first recorded in 1755, originally meant offering oneself for military duty. In the United States, the first big charitable organization to use volunteers on a grand scale was the YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association), established in the United States in 1851, but originating in London in 1844.

The Colorado Mounted Rangers, volunteering to support local law enforcement agencies, were organized in 1861 by the Colorado Territory. They serve today.

The Denver Rescue Mission, founded in 1892, claims to be the state’s oldest full-service Christian charity using staff, volunteers and donors to serve the disadvantaged in Colorado. It’s still with us.

But the paradigm of volunteerism has been evolving. The traditional view that volunteering is an altruistic service benefitting one’s country or a needy recipient is being replaced by one acknowledging the benefits for everyone involved. It’s about reciprocity rather than charity, as former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Anan said in his speech marking the International Year of Volunteers at the turn of this century.

The idea certainly predates this era. “For it is in giving that we receive,” a quotable St. Francis of Assisi said in the 1100s. But he didn’t invent the concept either. It’s biblical. “It is more blessed to give than receive” (Acts 20:35). And even more ancient philosophies have held that giving and receiving are the same thing.

“One of the biggest things we focus on is a healthy concept of volunteerism,” says Chad Nibbelink, volunteer manager for the nonprofit Brothers Redevelopment, which organized 2,269 volunteers to paint 118 homes of Denver Metro Area seniors, disabled and low-income homeowners during its Paint-A-Thon this past summer and fall.

“The way we approach volunteering is that we are all working on the same project, volunteers and homeowners work alongside each other as great neighbors, with everyone creating a stronger community for each other,” Nibbelink says.

And for Boy Scouts aspiring to be Eagle Scouts, the Washington Street Community Center playground was a two-way street—fixing up the playground was fun for everybody.

“A scout with Troop 199 needed a project to become an Eagle Scout, and they saved us about $5,000 in labor costs,” Executive Director Jolie Keitel says.

Colorado—A Volunteer State?

More than 1.2 million Coloradans volunteered in 2014 — almost 31 percent of those 18 and over. They gave 159.5 million hours of service, a contribution of $3.7 billion in services. And nearly 60 percent donated $25 or more to charity, according to the Corporation for National & Community Service (volunteeringinamerica.gov)

Colorado volunteers are better than the national average. Colorado ranks 15th among 50 states and Washington, D.C. in the percentage of citizens who volunteer. Utah is first.

Colorado volunteers more than “The Volunteer State,” 34th-ranked Tennessee, which earned its nickname long ago for the high numbers of volunteer soldiers serving in the War of 1812 and the Mexican War.

Among major U.S. cities, Denver ranks 17th for volunteerism, with 31.5 percent of adults serving. Twin cities Minneapolis/St. Paul are first with a volunteer rate of 40.5 percent. Utah state capital Salt Lake City comes in a close second at 38.4 percent (based on data averaged 2004-2006).

The most popular volunteer activities in Colorado involve fundraising events from 5K runs to galas (22.4 percent of volunteers here do this), collecting or distributing food (20 percent), and teaching or tutoring (19.4 percent).

Baby Boomers vs. Millennials

Last year, 62.8 million Americans volunteered 7.9 billion hours worth $184 billion, according to the congressionally chartered Corporation for National & Community Service. The economic impacts of volunteers are enormous but often ignored by statisticians because it’s not captured in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures.

For the first time, in 2015, Millennials outnumbered Baby Boomers, 75.4 million to 74.9 million. Millennials grew up in the new era of volunteerism, yet they lag behind other generational cohorts in terms of volunteer service.

In 2014 (the most recent year for which data are available), the biggest volunteers were Generation X’ers, those born between 1960 and 1980 (now 36-56 years old). They had the highest volunteer rate of the all age groups at 29 percent. But the Silent Generation (75 and older) had the highest median service hours among volunteers at 90.

Just over 27 percent of Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1959 (now ages 57-70), volunteered in 2014. And the volunteer rate for Millennials, ages 19-35, fell in behind everyone at 21.7 percent. It would be bad for society and the economy if this generational trend continues.

Your Inner Volunteer

