Volunteers needed: you bring spirit, we’ll bring doughnuts

By Electa Draper

It’s going to be another dazzling fall day, but the sun hasn’t been up long enough to spread warmth on the roughly 200 volunteers milling around a lawn at South High School on a recent Saturday morning.

Coffee and some quickly vanishing doughnuts are putting a dent in the chill, as people of all ages pick up their rakes. They divide into teams dubbed “Brown, Yellow, Blue and Green” for a day of yard work and social engagement. It’s organized by a group called A Little Help, which works to keep elders in their own homes and part of their neighborhoods.

“The biggest thing we do is provide connection,” A Little Help executive director Paul Ramsey tells the crowd. “Your biggest task today is listening and sharing stories. That’s who we are. That’s what we do.”

The great secret of society is just how easy it is to make a difference. Volunteers spotlighted in this story will tell you it’s ridiculously simple to make others and yourself happier.

Volunteering, whether it’s done with a rake or a shovel, a home-cooked meal or the reading of a storybook, is essentially about forging bonds that make stronger individuals, neighborhoods, cities, states and countries. Opportunities for serving abound, a computer click away, from one-time outings to causes worthy of decades of loyal service. Volunteering is where many find second families.

Among the ranks that A Little Help brought together in November, a new Girl Scout troop had its first-ever day of community service. Some South High cross country and track athletes turn out to give back. And several pockets of small families dot the grassroots gathering.

“After the election, we thought we had to do something nice for people,” said Katie Clymer, who showed up with her husband, Jason and infant son, for some volunteer therapy.

A Little Help, incorporated 10 years ago, brings volunteers together to pay some visits and do a few chores—yard work, housekeeping, ride sharing. They have helped 450 elders keep on top of tasks that might otherwise have chipped away at their independence.

Dorothy Crockett, 96, is happy to have A Little Help crew removing the deep carpet of leaves from the front yard of her Ohio Avenue home of 63 years. She is even happier to chat about her two Dachshunds, Richie and Athena, with Cori Pope, A Little Help board member, and her two daughters, Ava, 10 and Clara, 8. Also gathered at Crockett’s feet are Claire Mylott’s daughters, Meghan, 10 and Katie, 9, who listen as she talks about her life long ago in war-torn Germany.

“They’re so wonderful,” Crockett said of the day’s visitors. “I love them.”

Getting Dirty: The Great Outdoors needs you

This year, more than 5,300 people took up a pick axe, shovel or other serious tool to make and break hiking trails with Volunteer for Outdoor Colorado.

It’s hard work. It’s also fun.

“A lot of people find us through word of mouth,” said Anna Zawisza, VOC’s director of community relations. “We have some extremely loyal volunteers who talk up what they do for us to friends and families.”

VOC just finished its 32nd year organizing people to work on projects, April to October, set anywhere from local parks to the state’s fourteeners, and everywhere in between. After training by skilled team leaders, volunteers construct trails, plant trees and shrubs, yank out invasive species, restore burned or flooded areas, build stone walls and remove old fences and structures.

“It’s the Colorado experience,” Zawisza said. “We have such a beautiful state. Our projects showcase some amazing scenery.”

“It’s more than taking in nice views,” said 17-year-veteran volunteer, Traci Case.

“I fell in love with the people and the work,” she said. “My partner and I do five or six projects every season. As a frequent user of public lands, we recognize the need to be good stewards. This is a great way to do it. They are well organized. You don't waste your time. You get out there, get busy and get dirty.”

Some projects are back-breaking. Some are kid-friendly (six and over can come work). Some projects are overnighters. Bring your good work shoes, tent and sleeping bag. VOC supplies the rest.

“There is always beer and a ton of food,” Zawisza said. “After working six or seven hours, people love having someone cook for them. There is campfire and camaraderie. There are stories, singing and games. People make some great friends.

We’ve had some people meet their significant other and get married.”

VOC encourages everyone to participate in its DIY Stewardship Program. Download a free mobile app—YourCO—and make a commitment to being an everyday steward. If virtue isn’t enough reward, you can earn points, digital badges and prizes.

Bean counters making the world better

Taxes can be so taxing.

Marissa Stanger, volunteer coordinator of a small nonprofit called the Denver Asset Building Coalition (Denver ABC), knows that “a lot of people are super-scared of taxes.”

With just three paid staffers, DABC relies on a small army of 100 or so volunteers. This past tax season, they prepared tax returns—for free—for almost 6,000 low-income clients in the Denver Metro Area. DABC got clients seven million in federal refunds and saved them about one million in tax-preparer fees.

“There’s a big need here in Denver,” Stanger said. “It is definitely one of the most satisfying feelings to help our clients. They trust us. They confide in us. Some people cry—they are so thankful.”

DABC helps volunteers sharpen their tax skills. You don’t need experience, Stanger said. Most of the returns prepared are very basic. If complicated, experts are around.

Need some Inspiration?

Some volunteer groups/activities you might not have heard of:

Birthday Smiles

You can donate time, talent, toys, books and supplies to create memorable birthday celebrations for homeless children.

Website: birthdaysmiles.org

Pets for Vets

Have dog-training skills? This program supports veterans and provides a second chance for shelter pets by rescuing, training and pairing them. A veteran is chosen to receive a dog. A dog is chosen, adopted, trained and placed with the veteran.

Website: petsforvets.com

Animal Haus

Animal Haus, made up of all volunteers, works to keep pets with their families and out of shelters by helping feed them. In two years of operating its pantry, Animal Haus provided more than 23,000 pounds of food to hungry pets in the Denver Metro area.

It partners with Spay Today, Neuter Now to help get needy pets the necessary vaccinations they need to be licensed in their city.

Website: animalhaus.org/volunteer

Volunteers of America

This big, national nonprofit has been working in Colorado since 1896, but it doesn’t just run large programs. You can volunteer here to get crafty: put together a craft box with supplies for one or two projects for 20 children, ages three to five years old. Make cards for holidays and birthdays for seniors. Decorate lunch bags for those receiving Meals on Wheels. Write letters to veterans.

Website: justserve.org/projects/3813e35e-4548-4f94-a600-1f58dd51bd04

Reach Out and Read Colorado

Volunteer (if 16 or older) for a recurring story hour time (choose day and time: Monday-Friday, 10:30a.m., 11:30a.m., 2:30p.m.), or go as a group or individual for a one-time block (first Tuesday of each month, 4-8:00 p.m.) at the Children's Museum of Denver.

You can also donate your gently used books.

Website: reachoutandreadco.org

For more ideas, go to:

- Volunteer Match (volunteermatch.org)

- Just Serve (justserve.org)

- All For Good (allforgood.org/volunteer-opportunities-in-denver-co)

In early 2017 The Profile will be seeking your reader-submitted narratives on volunteering experiences. Winning selections will receive a gift card for a local business and publication in a future issue.