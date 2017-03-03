Wash Park Loop gets makeover

Washington Park’s drivers, bikers, walkers, runners, roller-bladers and dogs will soon see some changes to their routes when Denver Parks and Recreation begins improvements to the Loop Road and removes some parking inside the park.

The changes were necessary because of accidents and near misses between “vehicular, pedestrian and wheel-based recreation activities,” says Adrienne Burton, the West Denver Parks Planner in charge of the project. The loop’s current two lanes—one each for bicyclists and pedestrians—will be reconfigured as three. The innermost, two-way lane will be for pedestrians, while the middle one-way lane will be for bicyclists and fast roller-bladers. Runners and slower folks on wheels will get the outside lane. The reconfiguration will not affect the outer or inner footpaths but will add improved crosswalks and warning signs for pedestrians.

The new configuration should create a better separation between each of the groups, with buffer zones and “a simple and logical system” of pavement markings and signage.

But before those changes get underway, your favorite parking space may disappear—if it’s one of the 32 spaces along the west side of the Loop by the boat house or east of the park’s maintenance structure. However, Burton points out that there will still be 263 parking spaces inside the park itself and nearly 800 more along the streets and in the South High School parking lot.

Burton says changes have been three years in the making, with multiple public meetings and surveys along the way.

Tim McHugh, Friends and Neighbors of Washington Park (FANs) Board President, agrees that the process included “a wide variety of park ... users who consider the best interests of all who use the Loop Road.”

Another member of the stakeholders’ group, Frank Miltenberger thought the process fair, though not everyone got everything they wanted.

One of those was David Matthews, long-time Board member of FANs and West Washington Park Neighborhood Association, who’s been involved in the planning since 2010. His objections to the plan stem from the issue of “safety among competing needs.” He personally witnessed a serious accident recently when a bicyclist entering the park from Marion Parkway hit a car coming out. He’s seen less serious altercations among bicyclists and pedestrians when one strays into the other’s lane. He believes a couple of additions to the plan would decrease the likelihood of accidents.

He’d like to see “bikes yield to pedestrians” signs at the crosswalks, and ideally, thin rumble strips to warn bicyclists to slow down and yield, not just the warnings to pedestrians.

“We’re at a point with the bike traffic that we’re going to struggle to give [pedestrians] right of way,” Matthews cautions. “There just need to be a few things that say, ‘slow down, it’s not a race track.’ I’m not at all against people riding their bikes here, but we’ve got to have some way to do it safely.”

Work on the Loop Road and parking is scheduled to begin later this spring.