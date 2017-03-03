Welcome Alecia Stark!

Denver Metro Media is pleased to introduce Alecia Stark, our sales and operations assistant. Alecia has extensive customer service experience, which shows in every interaction she has with clients and readers whether on the phone or in-person. Her key responsibilities are supporting advertising sales and accounting, curating and editing calendar events and keeping our office running smoothly.

As we expand our service offerings, Alecia’s technical literacy, positive attitude and customer service skills are already making a huge difference to our company. Alecia is quickly becoming our resident expert in our new cloud-based software platform featuring a client portal and other functionality designed to make our entire operation more productive.

Introduce yourself by calling 303-778-8021 or emailing alecia@denvermetromedia.com.

We are proud and happy to have such a talented new member on our team!